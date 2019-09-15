{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

Monday

Boys soccer — Oak Creek at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Waterford at Watertown, 7 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Sussex-Hamilton at Horlick, 5 p.m.

Girls golf — Oak Creek at Case, Ives Grove G.L., 3:15 p.m.

Girls tennis — Westosha Central at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

 

