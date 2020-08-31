 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep calendar for Sept. 1
0 comments

Prep calendar for Sept. 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

TUESDAY

Cross country — Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph Invitational, UW-Parkside, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Wilmot at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Waterford at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 4:15 p.m.; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, Kenosha C.C., 4 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther, 4 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News