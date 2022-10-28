 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Calendar for Oct. 29

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Cross country — WIAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS (at The Ridges G.C., Wisconsin Rapids): Division 3 girls at noon, Division 2 girls at 12:40 p.m., Division 1 girls at 1:20 p.m., Division 3 boys at 2 p.m., Division 2 boys at 2:35 p.m., Division 1 boys at 3:10 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL FINAL: Burlington vs. Muskego, at Burlington H.S., 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: Case vs. Franklin, at Horlick, 3 p.m.; Union Grove vs. Burlington, at Burlington, 5 p.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified at Southeast Conference Meet, Unified Aquatic Center (Case H.S.), diving 9:30 a.m., swimming 1 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Southern Lakes Conference Meet, Delavan-Darien H.S., 11 a.m.

