Prep calendar for Feb. 21

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Monday

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Lake Geneva Badger at Horlick, 5 p.m.; Burlington at Case; Janesville Parker at Park; Milwaukee Marshall at Waterford.

Tuesday

Boys basketball — Lake Geneva Badger at Horlick, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Janesville Parker at Horlick; DIVISION 2 — Park at Fort Atkinson; Burlington at Elkhorn, DIVISION 3 — St. Catherine’s at Walworth Big Foot; DIVISION 5 — Monticello at Catholic Central.

Wednesday

Boys basketball — Union Grove at Westosha Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Franklin at Case; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Burlington at Waterford; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran; University School of Milwaukee at Prairie (Senior Night); St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Wrestling — WIAA State Championships, Kohl Center, Madison: Division 1 preliminaries 3 p.m., quarterfinals approx. 5:15 p.m.

Gymnastics — Badger/Burlington, Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay at WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine Sectional, Mukwonago H.S., 5 p.m.

Friday

Girls basketball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Case at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, Horlick-Janesville Parker winner at Kettle Moraine; DIVISION 2 — Park-Fort Atkinson winner at Westosha Central, Burlington-Elkhorn winner at Union Grove, Waterford at Wilmot; DIVISION 3 — St. Catherine’s-Walworth Big Foot winner at Lake Mills; DIVISION 4 — Kenosha Christian Life-Living Word Lutheran winner at Prairie, Kenosha St. Joseph-Williams Bay winner at Racine Lutheran; DIVISION 5 — Catholic Central-Monticello winner vs. Black Hawk-Juda winner.

Wrestling — WIAA State Championships, Kohl Center, Madison: Division 1 consolation first-round and quarterfinals, 10 a.m., Division 1 semifinals 7 p.m.

Gymnastics — Waterford at WIAA Division 2 Elkhorn Sectional, Elkhorn H.S., 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Girls basketball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1-2-3-4-5 matchups TBA.

Wrestling — WIAA State Championships, Kohl Center, Madison: Division 1 consolation semifinals, fifth-place and third-place matches, 10 a.m., Division 1 championship matches, 7 p.m.

