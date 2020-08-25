 Skip to main content
Prep calendar for Aug 27
Prep calendar for Aug 27

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

Girls golf — Burlington at Elkhorn, Evergreen G.C., 1 p.m.; Waterford at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis (4:15 p.m.) — Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Waterford at Wilmot.

Cross country — Burlington, Wilmot at Lake Geneva Badger (girls only), 4 p.m.; Catholic Central at Palmyra-Eagle Invitational, Carlin Weld Park, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls golf — Union Grove, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at St. Catherine’s Invitational, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 1 p.m.

Girls tennis — Westosha Central at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.

SATURDAY

Girls tennis — Waterford at New Berlin West Invitational, 9 a.m.

Cross country — Burlington, Wilmot at Lake Geneva Badger (boys only), 4 p.m.

