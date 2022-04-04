Prep calendar for April 5

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Tuesday

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Case; Oak Creek at Horlick, Horlick Field; Waterford at Union Grove; Wilmot at Burlington; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican, Aaron Field; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, Bullen Softball Field; Horlick at Franklin; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central, Congress St. Park; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park; Oak Creek at Union Grove, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Park at Franklin; Waterford at Union Grove; Elkhorn at Burlington.

Track and field (co-ed) — Catholic Central at Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invitational, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis — Kenosha St. Joseph at Case, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at University School of Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday

Baseball — Case at Park, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Oak Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Kenosha Tremper at Union Grove (DH), 4 p.m.; Horlick at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Kenosha Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0