HIGH SCHOOLS
FRIDAY
Boys basketball — Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 7:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball — St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.; RACINE LAKESHORE OFFICIALS ASSOCIATION HOLIDAY CLASSIC (At Johnson Athletic Center, Prairie): Case vs. Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Park vs. Westosha Central, 6:15 p.m.
Wrestling — Park, Waterford at Ed Stech Invitational, West Allis Central, 5 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther, 7 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FRIDAY
No events scheduled.
