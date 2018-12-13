Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

FRIDAY

Boys basketball — Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 7:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball — St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.; RACINE LAKESHORE OFFICIALS ASSOCIATION HOLIDAY CLASSIC (At Johnson Athletic Center, Prairie): Case vs. Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Park vs. Westosha Central, 6:15 p.m.

Wrestling — Park, Waterford at Ed Stech Invitational, West Allis Central, 5 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther, 7 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FRIDAY

No events scheduled.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments