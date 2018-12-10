HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
TUESDAY
Boys basketball (all games at 7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Park at Horlick; Catholic Central at Prairie; Lake County Lutheran at Racine Lutheran; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s.
Girls basketball — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case, 7 p.m.; Park at Horlick, 5:30 p.m.; Burlington at Waterford, 7 p.m.; Wilmot at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Prairie at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s, 5:30 p.m.
Boys swimming (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Franklin at Case, Horlick H.S.; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park; Burlington Co-op at Whitewater, 6 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Badger Co-op, 5:30 p.m.
Gymnastics — Brookfield East at Burlington Co-op, Karcher M.S., 6 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL
TUESDAY
Men’s basketball — Carthage at Beloit, 7 p.m.
