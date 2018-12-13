HIGH SCHOOLS
THURSDAY
Boys basketball — Kenosha Tremper at Park, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball — Park at Kenosha Tremper, 7 p.m.; RACINE LAKESHORE OFFICIALS ASSOCIATION HOLIDAY CLASSIC (At Johnson Athletic Center, Prairie): Horlick vs. Racine Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove vs. Kenosha St. Joseph, 6:15 p.m.; Prairie vs. Burlington 7:45 p.m.
Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Park at Horlick; Waterford at Burlington; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien.
Boys swimming — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 4:30 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL
THURSDAY
No events scheduled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.