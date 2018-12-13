Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

THURSDAY

Boys basketball — Kenosha Tremper at Park, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball — Park at Kenosha Tremper, 7 p.m.; RACINE LAKESHORE OFFICIALS ASSOCIATION HOLIDAY CLASSIC (At Johnson Athletic Center, Prairie): Horlick vs. Racine Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove vs. Kenosha St. Joseph, 6:15 p.m.; Prairie vs. Burlington 7:45 p.m.

Wrestling (7 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Park at Horlick; Waterford at Burlington; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien.

Boys swimming — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 4:30 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

THURSDAY

No events scheduled.

