HIGH SCHOOLS

WEDNESDAY

Boys basketball — Park at Franklin, 7 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WEDNESDAY

Men’s basketball — FORT SMITH HOLIDAY CLASSIC (at Fort Smith, Ark.): UW-Parkside vs. Arkansas-Fort Smith, 5 p.m.; HOOPMIA D3 HOLIDAY SHOOTOUT (At Miami, Fla.): Carthage vs. Penn State-Harrisburg, 5 p.m.

