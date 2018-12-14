Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOLS

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Case at Union Grove, 10 a.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.; BAY VIEW TOURNAMENT (at Milwaukee): Horlick vs. West Allis Central, 1 p.m.

Girls basketball — Milton at Waterford, 5 p.m.; Prairie at Shoreland Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Park, Waterford at Ed Stech Invitational, West Allis Central, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Marty Loy Classic, Fond du Lac, 8 a.m.; Union Grove at Beaver Dam Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Boys swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Relays, Park, noon; Burlington Co-op at Port Washington Invitational, Thomas Jefferson M.S., 8 a.m.;

Gymnastics — Burlington Co-op at Franklin Invitational, Altius Gymnastics Academy, 4:30 p.m.

LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SATURDAY

No events scheduled.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments