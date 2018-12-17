HIGH SCHOOLS
TUESDAY
Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Case; Burlington at Waterford; Wilmot at Union Grove; Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Oak Creek at St. Catherine’s; Wisconsin School for the Deaf at Union Grove Christian, 6:45 p.m.
Girls basketball — Horlick at Case, 5:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Burlington, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Oak Creek, 7 p.m.; Wisconsin School for the Deaf at Union Grove Christian, 5:15 p.m.
Boys swimming — Park at Horlick, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, Kenosha YMCA-Callahan Branch, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Delavan-Darien, 5:30 p.m.; Jefferson/Cambridge at Burlington Co-op, Wellness Center, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics — Mukwonago at Burlington Co-op, Karcher Middle School, 6 p.m.
LOCAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL
TUESDAY
Men’s basketball — FORT SMITH HOLIDAY CLASSIC (at Fort Smith, Ark.): UW-Parkside vs. Rogers State, 5 p.m.
Women’s basketball — UW-Parkside at UW-Green Bay (exhibition), 7 p.m.
