Prep basketball boxes for Dec. 19
agate

(THURSDAY'S GAMES)

St. Catherine's 65, Prairie 51

ST. CATHERINE'S (6-0)

McGee 6 3-4 17, Barker 4 2-2 13, Thomas 0 0-0 0, T. Hunter 13 1-3 31, Daniels 0 0-0 0, C. Hunter 1 0-2 2, Pitts 0 2-2 2, Tyler 0 0-2 0. Totals 24 8-15 65.

PRAIRIE (4-1)

Moses 0 0-0 0, Hunter 3 3-5 10, Krekling 3 0-0 8, Oglesby 3 0-0 7, Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, Nesbitt 8 4-4 20, Williams 1 0-0 3, Shannon 0 0-0 0, Fallico 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 7-9 51.  

Halftime—St. Catherine's 44, Prairie 14. 3-point goals—McGee 2, Barker 3, T. Hunter 4, A. Hunter, Krekling 2, Oglesby, Williams, Fallico. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 12, Prairie 14. Fouled out—A. Hunter. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 37 (T. Hunter 11), Prairie 29 (Krekling 8).

High school girls

St. Catherine's 48, Prairie 41

ST. CATHERINE'S (1-5)

Abdullah 3 2-5 10, Nehmer 2 2-4 6, Blunt 4 2-4 10, Griffin 0 0-0 0, Ortiz 1 0-0 2, Pitts 6 2-4 14, Mayfield 2 0-0 4, Green 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 8-19 48.

PRAIRIE (2-5)

Collier-White 5 2-6 12, Lawler 1 0-2 2, Kutsch 1 0-0 2, A. Decker 2 1-3 6, Jaramillo 3 1-2 9, Jorgenson 0 0-0 0, Palmen 1 0-0 2, Bukacek Frazier 0 0-0 0, Perry 3 2-2 8, Hamilton 0 0-1 0. Totals 13 6-16 41.

Halftime—St. Catherine's 29, Prairie 24. 3-point goals—Abdullah 2, A. Decker, Jaramillo 2. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 19, Prairie 16. Fouled out—Ortiz. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 13 (Nehmer 5), Prairie 16 (Palmen 4).

Union Grove 65, Evansville 39

UNION GROVE (6-0)

Calouette 6 0-0 13, Domagalski 1 0-0 2, Torhorst 0 1-2 1, May 2 0-0 4, Spang 2 1-2 6, Ludvigsen 3 3-4 10, Slattery 7 0-2 16, Rampulla 3 1-2 3, Pettit 2 0-0 5, Cotton 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 6-12 39.

EVANSVILLE (1-3)

Hinkle 1 3-4 5, Hermanson 0 1-6 1, Tofte 2 1-2 5, Hanson 0 2-2 2, Dobbs 0 0-0 0, Klaehn 0 0-0 0, Brandenburg 4 1-4 12, Messling 4 3-5 14. Totals 11 11-23 39.

Halftime—Union Grove 32, Evansville 15. 3-point goals—Calouette, Spang, Ludvigsen, Slattery, Pettit, Brandenburg 3, Messling 3. Total fouls—Union Grove 18, Evansville 13. Rebounds—Union Grove 42 (Rampulla 12)

