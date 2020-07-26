Pitching for July 27

Monday's games
American League
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 2:40 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 5:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Graveman 0-0) at Houston (James 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
National League
N.Y. Mets (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 5:35 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 0-0) at San Diego (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
