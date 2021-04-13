 Skip to main content
Pitching for April 14
Pitching for April 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 1-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's games

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's games

Washington (Ross 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-1), 12:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1), 12:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 2:45 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-2), 5:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Neidert 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 1-1), 6:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 a.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Arizona at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

