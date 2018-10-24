Try 1 month for 99¢

Richard Bong State Recreation Area

The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.

SATURDAY: Glazed Ceramic Bowls or Plates, 10 a.m. to noon. José Palomo, from Picasso Vino, guides you step-by-step as you glaze a bowl or plate. The program is for ages 15 and older and for all abilities. There will be three sizes to choose from: Small (cereal bowl) for $30, medium (side dish serving) for $35, or large (main dish serving) for $40. Please indicate size when you call to pre-register at 262-878-5601. Projects need to be picked up at a later date. Meet at the Visitor Center.

Racine County Line Rifle Club sight-ins

The Racine County Line Rifle Club, 8922 Rifle Range Road, Caledonia, is holding its annual sight-ins for rifles, shotguns and handguns on the first two Saturdays and Sundays of November (Nov. 3-4 and Nov. 10-11) in preparation for the gun deer season.

All firearms are $10 each. Sight-in hours are 7 a.m. until dusk each day. Sight-ins are at 100 yards. Bore sighting and experienced shooters will be available to assist you.

Targets for hand gun, shotgun and 17/22 caliber rifle shooters will be available from 25 to 50 yards.

You can also try your luck at a gun raffle.

For more information, visit their website at www.rclrc.net or call Dave at 262-515-0462.

