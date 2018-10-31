Try 1 month for 99¢

Richard Bong State Recreation Area

The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.

SATURDAY: Swans of Wisconsin, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Join DNR Biologist Marty Johnson to learn about the successful reintroduction of the Trumpeter Swan. Discover identification and viewing tips. Meet at the Visitor Center.

