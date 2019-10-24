Racine Instinctive Bowmen
The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, is offering the following program. For more information on any programs, visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26: Indoor Haunted 3D Range, 6-10 p.m. The cost for adults and juniors is $5 per round or $8 for the night. There is no charge for kids with a paid adult. Drink specials and food will be available. “Family Night” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes. Games and candy will be available.
Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Beavers in Wisconsin, 2-3 p.m. Join DNR Biologist Marty Johnson to learn how beavers helped shape Wisconsin's history and habitats. Discover how perfectly adapted they are and ways you can live with a beaver neighbor. In the field, participants will hike to visit a beaver home. Be prepared to drive.
Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3: Learn to Squirrel Hunt, learn the basics of squirrel hunting and gun handling then hunt with a mentor. For adults with limited or no experience. Hunt day will depend on the weather. To register, contact Marty Moses at mmoses@pheasantsforever.org.
Saturday, Nov. 2: Zentangle Leaf Art, drop in between 1 and 2 p.m. Participants use real fall leaves and colorful pens to create zentangle art.
Saturday, Nov. 9: Spoon Spinners, for ages 12 and older, 1:30-3 p.m. Participants can make a wind spinner using recycled spoons. Fee is $12. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
Thursday, Nov. 14: Knee-high Naturalist, for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. The theme is “Ready for Winter.” Registration is required.
Saturday, Nov. 16: Coiled Rim Gourd Bowls, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Make a decorative gourd bowl with a coiled and sewn fiber rim. Learn the techniques of growing drying and preparing gourds for use. Register by calling 262-878-5601. The fee is $25. Registration is required.
Saturday, Nov. 16: Search for Short-eared Owls, 4-5 p.m. Discover how this grassland predator adapts.
