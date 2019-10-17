Racine Instinctive Bowmen
The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, is offering the following program. For more information on any programs, visit the RIB’s website at ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26: Indoor Haunted 3D Range, 6-10 p.m. The cost for adults and juniors is $5 per round or $8 for the night. There is no charge for kids with a paid adult. Drink specials and food will be available. “Family Night” will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes. Games and candy will be available.
Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, Oct. 19: Eco-Halloween Hike. Attendees are invited to meet some “Marvelous Mammals” at this non-scary family event. Enjoy jack-o-lanterns, Halloween nature skits, fires, games and crafts. Refreshments for sale. Attendees may arrive anytime between 6:30 and 8 p.m. to sign up for a hike. Hikes take about half-hour. The entire event is held outdoors, so dress accordingly. Meet at Shelter No. 1. There is a $2 fee per person (ages 4 and older) that is payable at registration.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Beavers in Wisconsin, 2-3 p.m. Join DNR Biologist Marty Johnson to learn how beavers helped shape Wisconsin’s history and habitats. Discover how perfectly adapted they are and ways you can live with a beaver neighbor. In the field, participants will hike to visit a beaver home. Be prepared to drive.
