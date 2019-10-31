Annual Rifle Deer Sight-In
The Racine County Line Rifle Club has scheduled their annual Rifle Deer Sight-In from 7 a.m. until dusk on Saturdays and Sundays, November 9-10 and 16-17. Sight-in is at 100 yards and hits are immediately visible. Distance for hand guns, shotguns and 17/22 caliber tagets are available from 25 to 100 yards. Bore sighting and experienced shooters are available to assist participants. A gun raffle will be held.
The cost is $10 per rifle, shotgun and hand gun. There is an additional cost of 20 rounds for $20. Attendees are advised to bring their own ammunition.
On Saturday Nov. 9, the Racine County Line Rifle Club will offer a class about minutes, the rifle scope and MILS. The class is offered at the top of every hour and runs for approximately 20 minutes.
Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3: Learn to Squirrel Hunt, learn the basics of squirrel hunting and gun handling then hunt with a mentor. For adults with limited or no experience. Hunt day will depend on the weather. To register, contact Marty Moses at mmoses@pheasantsforever.org.
Saturday, Nov. 2: Zentangle Leaf Art, drop in between 1 and 2 p.m. Participants use real fall leaves and colorful pens to create zentangle art.
Saturday, Nov. 9: Spoon Spinners, for ages 12 and older, 1:30-3 p.m. Participants can make a wind spinner using recycled spoons. Fee is $12. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.
Thursday, Nov. 14: Knee-high Naturalist, for ages 3-5, 10-11:30 a.m. The theme is “Ready for Winter.” Registration is required.
Saturday, Nov. 16: Coiled Rim Gourd Bowls, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Make a decorative gourd bowl with a coiled and sewn fiber rim. Learn the techniques of growing drying and preparing gourds for use. Register by calling 262-878-5601. The fee is $25. Registration is required.
Saturday, Nov. 16: Search for Short-eared Owls, 4-5 p.m. Discover how this grassland predator adapts.
