Outdoors calendar for Nov. 17

Richard Bong State Recreation Area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8: Learn to Rabbit Hunt, learn the basics of rabbit hunting and gun handling then hunt with a mentor. For adults with limited or no experience. Hunt day will depend on the weather. To register, contact Marty Moses at mmoses@pheasantsforever.org.

Saturday, Dec. 7: Holiday Greenery, 8:30-10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.-noon. Participants will create evergreen sprays or swags using all natural materials. Register by calling 262-878-5601. The fee is $20. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.