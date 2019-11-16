You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Outdoors calendar for Nov. 17
0 comments

Outdoors calendar for Nov. 17

{{featured_button_text}}

Richard Bong State Recreation Area

The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8: Learn to Rabbit Hunt, learn the basics of rabbit hunting and gun handling then hunt with a mentor. For adults with limited or no experience. Hunt day will depend on the weather. To register, contact Marty Moses at mmoses@pheasantsforever.org.

Saturday, Dec. 7: Holiday Greenery, 8:30-10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.-noon. Participants will create evergreen sprays or swags using all natural materials. Register by calling 262-878-5601. The fee is $20. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

It's craft fair season
Calendar

It's craft fair season

Fall is in the air and it’s time again for the craft fair season to begin. Welcome to The Journal Times’ annual craft fair roundup. Whether it…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News