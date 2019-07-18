Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, July 20: Remote Control Flying. Join Bruce Horton and Dennis Migut to learn about the gear, techniques and laws of RC flying. Meet at the Visitor Center but be prepared to drive to the Special Uses Zone--weather permitting there will be a demo. 9:30-11 a.m.
Saturday, July 20: Mammals of SE Wisconsin. Examine furs, skulls, prints and photos to discover what makes mammals special and which live in the park. Meet at the Visitor Center. 7-8 p.m.
Saturday, August 24: Grand Opening ceremony for the Nature Explore Classroom at Shelter #2. There will be a ceremony, silent auction and refreshments as well as a ribbon cutting with lots of time to play in the Nature Explore Classroom. 10-11:30 a.m.
West Allis Bowmen
Here are the programs being offered by the West Allis Bowmen, 11601 Highway G (6 Mile Road) in Raymond. All leagues and shoots are open to members and the public. For more information on all programs, visit the club’s website at www.westallisbowmen.com or check out the club’s Facebook page.
The youth JOAD league is being held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday evenings. For more information on the league, email Greg at gregk75@mac.com
The Wednesday Night 3-D Shoot began July 10 and runs for eight weeks. The league begins at 5 p.m. each Wednesday. All participants will shoot two arrows per target. The cost for eight weeks for adults is $48 for club members ($64 for nonmembers) and $24 for Cub and Youth members ($32 for nonmembers). The cost per night is $7 for adult members ($9 for nonmembers) and $3 for Cub/Youth members ($5 for nonmembers). The cost for the banquet on Sept. 4 is $10. For more information about the league, contact Butch at 262-639-3118.
The Thursday outdoor target archery league is underway. The NFAA Field Round begins at 5:30 p.m. each Thursday. Shooting fees are $65 for Adult and Senior members and $95 for Adult/Senior nonmembers, but all age groups and walk-ons are welcome.
