Outdoors Calendar for Dec. 13

Friday Night Cricket: This “highly contagious and habit forming” program will be held Jan. 10 and 24, Feb. 7 and 21, and March 6 and 20.

Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. each of those Fridays and shooting begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $5 per person and teams will be selected by luck of the draw.

For more information, contact Brad at 414-659-6277.

Tuesday Night League 360 Round: This 17-week league started Nov. 12 and runs through March 17, 2020. There is limited availablilty and some walk-on spaces may be open. Lines run at 5:45 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

For more information, please call Mark at 262-989-0064.

Wednesday Night Paper Animal League: The league runs for seven weeks (Jan. 15 to March 11), with the banquet held on March 18. Each archer will shoot at 15 targets, three arrows per target. Scoring is 10 points for vital areas, 5 points for rest of animal or 0 for miss.

The cost for members is $24.50 ($5 per night) for adults and $14 ($3 per night) for youths. The cost for nonmembers is $49 ($8 per night) for adults and $21 ($4 per night) for youth. The banquet fee is $10.