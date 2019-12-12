Outdoors Calendar for Dec. 13

Racine Instinctive Bowmen
The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, is offering the following program. For more information on any programs, visit the RIB’s website at ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.
Kids’ Christmas Shoot and Toy Drive: This event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. Kids of all ages are welcome and kids will make and shoot their own Christmas-themed targets. Kids should bring their own bows and arrows.
The shoot is open to the public and admission is $7 per person, or bring a new, in-the-box toy and shoot for free. All toys will be donated to Cody’s Toys for Children Hospital.
Light snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.
All-Canada Show in Milwaukee
The All-Canada Show – the largest gathering of Canadian lodges, camps, outfitters and resorts in the U.S. – will visit Milwaukee from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5 at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex.
Canada's best fishing and hunting lodges and outfitters will be there along with colorful displays, interactive experiences and fun exhibits for visitors of all ages.
West Allis Bowmen
Here are upcoming programs being offered by the West Allis Bowmen, 11601 Highway G (6 Mile Road) in Raymond. All leagues and shoots are open to members and the public. For more information on all programs, visit the club’s website at westallisbowmen.com or check out the club’s Facebook page.
Friday Night Cricket: This “highly contagious and habit forming” program will be held Jan. 10 and 24, Feb. 7 and 21, and March 6 and 20.
Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. each of those Fridays and shooting begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $5 per person and teams will be selected by luck of the draw.
For more information, contact Brad at 414-659-6277.
Tuesday Night League 360 Round: This 17-week league started Nov. 12 and runs through March 17, 2020. There is limited availablilty and some walk-on spaces may be open. Lines run at 5:45 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.
For more information, please call Mark at 262-989-0064.
Wednesday Night Paper Animal League: The league runs for seven weeks (Jan. 15 to March 11), with the banquet held on March 18. Each archer will shoot at 15 targets, three arrows per target. Scoring is 10 points for vital areas, 5 points for rest of animal or 0 for miss.
The cost for members is $24.50 ($5 per night) for adults and $14 ($3 per night) for youths. The cost for nonmembers is $49 ($8 per night) for adults and $21 ($4 per night) for youth. The banquet fee is $10.
JOAD Kids Archery League: This league, for youths ages 5 through 20, begins on Jan 6 and runs through Feb. 24. On-site reservation is on Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., with shooting from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each Monday. Participants will shoot 30 arrows per night, with distances beginning at 10 yards and going up to 20 (depending on skill level).
Kids will need to bring a bow, seven arrows, an arm guard, finger tab or release. The league is run by Greg Kaddatz, a USA Archery Level 2 Instructor. To preregister, contact Kaddatz by email at gregk75@mac.com with name, age, shooting style and contact information. Payment is collected the first night of league.