Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, Aug. 3: Tie Dye Bandanas, 10 a.m.-noon. Participants can create their own tie dye bandana using natural dyes. Fee: $2 per bandana. Meet at Shelter No. 1 (or the Visitor Center in case of bad weather).
Saturday, Aug. 3: Insect Safari, 4 to 5 p.m. Participants can capture, identify and release the park’s insects. Discover how fascinating and important our six-legged neighbors can be. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Racine Instinctive Bowmen
The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, is offering the following program. For more information on any programs, visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.
The RIB’s 67th annual Anniversary Shoot will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18. Registration will be 8 a.m.to 4 p.m. Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There will be special anniversary shoot fees for all day or all weekend for adults, kids and families. There will be 3D animal targets, 3D homemade and novelty targets and a 100-yard elephant shoot will be available. There will be novelty shoots for kids and adults. There are no crossbows or broadheads allowed at the Anniversary Shoot.
The kitchen will be open both days, with grill specials on Saturday and a nacho special on Sunday.
West Allis Bowmen
The West Allis Bowmen, 11601 Highway G (6 Mile Road) in Raymond, is offering the following program. All leagues and shoots are open to members and the public. For more information on all programs, visit the club’s website at www.westallisbowmen.com or check out the club’s Facebook page.
The Bowmaster Summer Classic is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 18. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a 3-D shoot featuring 30 3-D targets with orange dots. There will also be an OPA-style shoot with all known yardages.
