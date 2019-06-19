TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: The French Grand Prix, practice session 1, France, ESPN2.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: College World Series: Louisville vs. Mississippi State, Game 10, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2.
GOLF
4:30 a.m.: European Tour Golf: BMW International Open, first round, Germany, TGC.
6:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, first round, Cromwell, Conn., TGC.
11 a.m.: PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, first round, Cromwell, Conn., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, first round, Cromwell, Conn., TGC.
5 p.m.: LPGA Tour Golf: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, first round, Chaska, Minn., TGC.
11 p.m.: Asian Tour Golf: Kolon Korea Open, second round, South Korea, TGC.
4:30 a.m. (Friday): European Tour Golf: BMW International Open, second round, Germany, TGC.
HORSE RACING
7:30 a.m.: International Horse Racing: Royal Ascot Day 3, England, NBCSN.
2 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Cleveland at Texas, MLB Network.
4 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress), MLB Network.
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis, NY Mets at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: NBA Draft 2019: From Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN; NBA Draft 2019: From Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPNU; NBA Draft 2019: From Brooklyn, N.Y., NBA.
6:30 p.m.: NBA Draft 2019: From Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN; NBA Draft 2019: From Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPNU.
MEN'S SOCCER
6 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Nicaragua vs. Haiti, Group B, Frisco, Texas, FS1.
8:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Bermuda, Group B, Frisco, Texas, FS1.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
11 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Canada, Group E, France, FOX; FIFA World Cup: Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Group E, France, FS1.
2 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Group F, France, FOX; FIFA World Cup: Thailand vs. Chile, Group F, France, FS1.
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.: IAAF World Challenge: From Czech Republic (taped), NBCSN.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas, CBSSN.
9 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas, CBSSN.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM), NY Mets at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
