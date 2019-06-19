{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m. (Friday): Formula One: The French Grand Prix, practice session 1, France, ESPN2.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: College World Series: Louisville vs. Mississippi State, Game 10, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.: European Tour Golf: BMW International Open, first round, Germany, TGC.

6:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, first round, Cromwell, Conn., TGC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, first round, Cromwell, Conn., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, first round, Cromwell, Conn., TGC.

5 p.m.: LPGA Tour Golf: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, first round, Chaska, Minn., TGC.

11 p.m.: Asian Tour Golf: Kolon Korea Open, second round, South Korea, TGC.

4:30 a.m. (Friday): European Tour Golf: BMW International Open, second round, Germany, TGC.

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m.: International Horse Racing: Royal Ascot Day 3, England, NBCSN.

2 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Cleveland at Texas, MLB Network.

4 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona (joined in progress), MLB Network.

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis, NY Mets at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: NBA Draft 2019: From Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN; NBA Draft 2019: From Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPNU; NBA Draft 2019: From Brooklyn, N.Y., NBA.

6:30 p.m.: NBA Draft 2019: From Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN; NBA Draft 2019: From Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPNU.

MEN'S SOCCER 

6 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Nicaragua vs. Haiti, Group B, Frisco, Texas, FS1.

8:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Bermuda, Group B, Frisco, Texas, FS1.

WOMEN'S SOCCER  

11 a.m.: FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Canada, Group E, France, FOX; FIFA World Cup: Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Group E, France, FS1.

2 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. U.S., Group F, France, FOX; FIFA World Cup: Thailand vs. Chile, Group F, France, FS1.

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.: IAAF World Challenge: From Czech Republic (taped), NBCSN.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: Washington at Las Vegas, CBSSN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM), NY Mets at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

