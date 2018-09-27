Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America Roval 400, qualifying, at Concord, N.C., NBCSN.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Devin Haney vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, lightweights; Thomas Mattice vs. Zhora Hamazaryan, lightweights; Cem Kilic vs. Deandre Ware, middleweights, at Temecula, Calif., SHO.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.: Princeton at Columbia, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Memphis at Tulane, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: UCLA at Colorado, FS1.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

10 p.m.: Southern Cal at Stanford, ESPN2.

GOLF

4 a.m.: PGA of America/European Tour, Ryder Cup, Day 1 (foursomes, four-ball matches), at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, TGC.

4 p.m.: Champions Tour, PURE Insurance Championship, first round, at Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC.

1 a.m. (Saturday): PGA of America/European Tour, Ryder Cup, Day 2 (foursomes, four-ball matches), at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, TGC.

2 a.m. (Saturday): PGA of America/European Tour, Ryder Cup, Day 2 (foursomes, four-ball matches), at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, NBC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ESPN.

6 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, FSWis.

9 p.m.: Regional coverage, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco OR Arizona at San Diego, MLB Network.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Preseason, Boston vs. Charlotte, at Chapel Hill, N.C., NBA.

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich, FS1.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN 9720 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Waterford at Westosha Central, www.gatewaysportsweb.org

7 p.m.: Case at Kenosha Tremper, WGTD Facebook Live

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments