On The Air

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4:30 a.m.: AFL: Richmond at Geelong, ESPN2.
2 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Essendon at Port Adelaide, FS1.
11 a.m. (Saturday): AFL: Fremantle at North Melbourne, FS2.
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 1, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy, ESPN.
7:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice 2, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy, ESPN2.
6 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GoBowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., NBCSN.
4:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice 3, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy, ESPN.
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.: UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary Cantal, 119 miles, NBCSN.
GOLF
5 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.
8 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.
11 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Second Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., TGC.
6 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.), ESPNU.
KBO BASEBALL
2:55 a.m. (Saturday): Kia at NC, ESPN2.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: Bellator 245: Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida (Light Heavyweights), Montville, Conn., PARAMOUNT.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami OR NY Mets at Toronto (5:30 p.m.), MLBN.
5 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington, FS1.
6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Miami, MLBN.
7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FSWis.
9 p.m.: Seattle at Arizona OR LA Dodgers at Colorado, MLBN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.
8 p.m.: Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, USA.
RUGBY
5 a.m.: NRL: Parramatta at Penrith, FS2.
11:55 a.m.: RFL: Hull Kingston at St. Helens, FS2.
2 p.m.: RFL: Huddersfield at Leeds, FS2.
4:30 a.m. (Saturday): NRL: Newcastle at Sydney, FS2.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.
11 a.m.: WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2.
3 p.m.: ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.
5 a.m. (Saturday): Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Chicago vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.
9 p.m.: Seattle vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: GoBowling 250 in Richmond, Va., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM) and WSCR, WSCR (670 AM): Detroit at Chicago White Sox, WGN (&20 AM).
