TELEVISION

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m.: FIVB World Championships: Day 4, pool play, Germany, NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Kansas City at Toronto, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, FSWis; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, ESPN.

9 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego OR LA Angels at Texas (joined in progress), MLB Network.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Summer League: San Antonio vs. Cleveland, Salt Lake City, Utah, NBA.

8 p.m.: Summer League: Memphis vs. Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, ESPN2; Summer League: Miami at LA Lakers, Sacramento, Calif., NBA.

10 p.m.: Summer League: Golden State vs. Sacramento, Sacramento, Calif., NBA.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Wimbledon: Day 1, First Round, London, ESPN.

10 a.m.: Wimbledon: Day 1, First Round, London, ESPN.

5 a.m. (Tuesday): Wimbledon: Day 2, First Round, London, ESPN.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).

