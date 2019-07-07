{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

CYCLING

5:30 a.m.: Tour de France: Stage 3, 133 miles, Binche, Belgium to Épernay, France, NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: 2019 Home Run Derby: From Cleveland, Ohio, ESPN; 2019 Home Run Derby - Statcast Edition: From Cleveland, Ohio, ESPN2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2 p.m.: Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU.

2:30 p.m.: Summer League: Sacramento vs. Dallas, Las Vegas, Nev., NBATV.

4 p.m.: Summer League: Detroit vs. Indiana, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU.

4:30 p.m.: Summer League: Washington vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.

6 p.m.: Summer League: Toronto vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Summer League: Cleveland vs. Boston, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.

8 p.m.: Summer League: Minnesota vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU.

8:30 p.m.: Summer League: New Orleans vs. Chicago, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.

10 p.m.: Summer League: Charlotte vs. China, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU.

10:30 p.m.: Summer League: Golden State vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA TV.

POKER

9 p.m.: World Series of Poker: Day 4 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Wimbledon: Round of 16, No. 1 Court and Outer Courts, London, ESPN2.

7 a.m.: Wimbledon: Round of 16, Centre Court, London, ESPN.

10 a.m.: Wimbledon: Round of 16, No. 1 Court and Outer Courts, London, ESPN2.

11 p.m.: Wimbledon: Round of 16, Centre Court, London, ESPN.

