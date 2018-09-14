Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, DC Solar 300, qualifying, at Las Vegas, NBCSN.

4 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, DC Solar 300, at Las Vegas, NBCSN.

7 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Sonoma, qualifying, at Sonoma, Calif. (tape delay), NBCSN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Oklahoma at Iowa St., ABC; Troy at Nebraska, BTN; Hawaii at Army, CBSSN; Florida St. at Syracuse, ESPN; Miami at Toledo, ESPN2; Middle Tennessee at Georgia, ESPNEWS; Georgia Southern at Clemson, ESPNU; Kent St. at Penn St., FS1; Rutgers at Kansas, FSN; UTEP at Tennessee, SEC; Rutgers at Kansas, FSWis.

1:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Notre Dame, NBC.

2:30 p.m.: BYU at Wisconsin, ABC; SMU at Michigan, BTN; LSU at Auburn, CBS; Lehigh at Navy, CBSSN; Boise St. at Oklahoma St., ESPN; Duke at Baylor, FS1.

3 p.m.: Houston at Texas Tech, FOX; UTSA at Kansas St., FSN; Colorado St. at Florida, SEC.

3:30 p.m.: Ohio vs. Virginia, at Nashville, Tenn., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: Arkansas St. at Tulsa, CBSSN; Alabama at Mississippi, ESPN; Oregon St. at Nevada, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Missouri at Purdue, BTN; Louisiana-Lafayette at Mississippi St., ESPN2; Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, SEC.

7 p.m.: Ohio St. vs. TCU, at Arlington, Texas, ABC; Southern Cal at Texas, FOX.

9 p.m.: Washington at Utah, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: Arizona St. at San Diego St., CBSSN; Fresno St. at UCLA, FS1.

CYCLING

Midnight (Sunday): Vuelta a Espana, Stage 20, Engordany to Coll de la Gallina, Spain (tape delay), NBCSN.

DRAG RACING

3 p.m.: NHRA, Dodge Nationals, qualifying, at Mohnton, Pa., FS2.

EQUESTRIAN

10:30 p.m.: FEI World Equestrian Games, Eventing, at Mill Spring, N.C. (tape delay), NBCSN.

GOLF

5 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, third round, at Evian-les-Bains, France, TGC.

10:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, KLM Open, third round, at Spijk, Netherlands (tape delay), TGC.

2 p.m.: Champions Tour, The Ally Challenge, second round, at Grand Blanc, Mich., TGC.

5 p.m.: Web.com Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, third round, at Boise, Idaho, TGC.

9 p.m.: Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, final round, at Inchon, South Korea, TGC.

3:30 a.m. (Sunday): LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, final round, at Evian-les-Bains, France, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, FOX.

3 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Boston, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Kansas City, FS1; Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, WGN (Channel 9).

9 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels, MLB Network.

RUGBY

8:30 p.m.: English Premiership, Harlequins vs. Bath (tape delay), NBCSN.

RUNNING

2 a.m. (Sunday): Berlin Marathon, at Berlin, NBCSN.

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: Premier League. Tottenham vs. Liverpool, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen, FS1; Bundesliga, Leipzig vs. Hannover, FS2.

9 a.m.: Premier League, Chelsea vs. Cardiff City, CNBC; Premier League, Manchester City vs. Fulham, NBCSN.

11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Moenchengladbach vs. Schalke, FS2.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Watford vs. Manchester United, NBC.

2 p.m.: NWSL, semifinal, Seattle at Portland, Lifetime.

2:30 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta at Colorado, Univision.

6:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Monaracas at America, Univision.

9 p.m.: Liga MX, Monterrey vs. Guadalajara, FS2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.: BYU at Wisconsin, WOKY (AM 920).

3:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, WGN (720 AM).

