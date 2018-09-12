Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BOXING

7 p.m.: Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Ruslan Madiev, super lightweights, at Las Vegas, ESPN2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.: Boston College at Wake Forest, ESPN.

EQUESTRIAN

6 p.m.: FEI World Equestrian Games, Dressage Team & Individual Grand Prix, at Mill Spring, N.C. (tape-delay), NBCSN.

GOLF

4 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, first round, at Evian-les-Bains, France, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, first round, at Evian-les-Bains, France, TGC.

11:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, KLM Open, first round, at Spijk, Netherlands (tape-delay), TGC.

4 p.m.: Web.com Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, first round, at Boise, Idaho, TGC.

9 p.m.: Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, second round, at Inchon, South Korea, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Washington, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, MLB Network.

9 p.m.: Seattle at L.A. Angels, MLB Network.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: University School at Lake Country Lutheran, Channel 24.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Cincinnati, NFL Network.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Washington, WSCR (670 AM).

