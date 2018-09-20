Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR, K&N Pro Series West, at Las Vegas, NBCSN.

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Go Bowling 250, qualifying, at Richmond, Va., NBCSN.

5 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Federated Auto Parts 400, qualifying, at Richmond, Va., NBCSN.

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Go Bowling 250, at Richmond, Va., NBCSN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: FAU at UCF, ESPN; Harvard at Brown, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Penn St. at Illinois, FS1.

9:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Southern Cal, ESPN.

DRAG RACING

6 p.m.: NHRA, AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals, qualifying, at Madison, Ill., FS1.

EQUESTRIAN

10:30 p.m.: FEI World Equestrian Games, Jumping Team Medals, at Mill Spring, N.C. (tape-delay), NBCSN.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters, second round, at Vilamoura, Portugal, TGC.

9 a.m.: Web.com Tour, Tour Championship, second round, at Atlantic Beach, Fla., TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour, Tour Championship, second round, at Atlanta, TGC.

5 p.m.: Champions Tour, Sanford International, first round, at Sioux Falls, S.D., TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL 3 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, MLB Network or WGN.

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis; Boston at Cleveland, ESPN2.

6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta, MLB Network.

SOCCER

1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Stuttgart vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf, FS2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM) or WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WTMJ (620 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Horlick at Case, www.gatewaysportsweb.org

