TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.: Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, at Monza, Italy, ESPN2.
2 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, at Portland, Ore., NBCSN.
5 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles' Southern 500, at Darlington, S.C., NBCSN.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: Prairie View vs. NC Central, at Atlanta, ESPN2.
6:30 p.m.: Miami vs. LSU, at Arlington, Texas, ABC.
DRAG RACING
3 p.m.: NHRA, U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis, FS1.
9 p.m.: NHRA, U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis (tape delay). FS1.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, final round, at Aarhus, Denmark, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, third round, at Boston, TGC.
2 p.m.: Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, final round, at Beachwood, Ohio, TGC; PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, third round, at Boston, NBC.
4 p.m.: Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, final round, at Calgary, Alberta, TGC.
6 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, final round, at Portland, Ore., TGC.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Priores Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, TBS.
12:35 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, FSWis.
3:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage, Seattle at Oakland, Colorado at San Diego, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Houston, ESPN.
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.: Premier League, Cardiff City vs. Arsenal, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf, FS1.
10 a.m.: Premier League, Burnley vs. Manchester United, NBCSN.
11 a.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Hertha Berlin, FS1.
1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Sampdoria vs. Napoli, at Genoa, Italy, ESPNEWS.
6:30 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United at D.C. United, FS1.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: U.S. Open, round of 16, at New York, ESPN.
6 p.m.: U.S. Open, round of 16, at New York, ESPN2.
TRACK & FIELD
Noon: IAAF Diamond League, Final, at Zurich and AG Memorial Van Damme, at Brussels (taped), NBC.
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 4, Atlanta at Washington, ESPN2.
4 p.m.: Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 4, Seattle at Phoenix, ESPN2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, WSCR (670 AM).
12:35 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, WTMJ (620 AM).
1:10 p.m.: Boston at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
