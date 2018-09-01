Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.: Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, at Monza, Italy, ESPN2.

2 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, at Portland, Ore., NBCSN.

5 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles' Southern 500, at Darlington, S.C., NBCSN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: Prairie View vs. NC Central, at Atlanta, ESPN2.

6:30 p.m.: Miami vs. LSU, at Arlington, Texas, ABC.

DRAG RACING

3 p.m.: NHRA, U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis, FS1.

9 p.m.: NHRA, U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis (tape delay). FS1.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, final round, at Aarhus, Denmark, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, third round, at Boston, TGC.

2 p.m.: Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, final round, at Beachwood, Ohio, TGC; PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, third round, at Boston, NBC.

4 p.m.: Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, final round, at Calgary, Alberta, TGC.

6 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, final round, at Portland, Ore., TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Priores Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, TBS.

12:35 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, FSWis.

3:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage, Seattle at Oakland, Colorado at San Diego, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Houston, ESPN.

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: Premier League, Cardiff City vs. Arsenal, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf, FS1.

10 a.m.: Premier League, Burnley vs. Manchester United, NBCSN.

11 a.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Hertha Berlin, FS1.

1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Sampdoria vs. Napoli, at Genoa, Italy, ESPNEWS.

6:30 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United at D.C. United, FS1.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: U.S. Open, round of 16, at New York, ESPN.

6 p.m.: U.S. Open, round of 16, at New York, ESPN2.

TRACK & FIELD

Noon: IAAF Diamond League, Final, at Zurich and AG Memorial Van Damme, at Brussels (taped), NBC.

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 4, Atlanta at Washington, ESPN2.

4 p.m.: Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 4, Seattle at Phoenix, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, WSCR (670 AM).

12:35 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, WTMJ (620 AM).

1:10 p.m.: Boston at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

