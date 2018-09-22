Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

DRAG RACING

7 a.m.: NHRA, Midwest Nationals, qualifying, at Madison, Ill. (tape-delay), FS1.

1 p.m.: NHRA, Midwest Nationals, final, at Madison, Ill., FS1.

EQUESTRIAN

11 a.m.: FEI World Equestrian Games, Jumping Individual Medals, at Mill Spring, N.C., NBC.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters, final round, at Vilamoura, Portugal, TGC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round, at Atlanta, TGC.

12:30 p.m.: Web.com Tour, Tour Championship, final round, at Atlantic Beach, Fla., TGC; PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round, at Atlanta, NBC.

3 p.m.: Champions Tour, Sanford International, final round, at Sioux Falls, S.D., TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, TBS.

12:35 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis.

1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, MLB Network or Channel 7.

3 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona, TBS.

6 p.m.: Boston at Cleveland, ESPN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Buffalo at Minnesota, CBS; Green Bay at Washington, FOX.

3 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, CBS.

3:25 p.m.: Chicago at Arizona, FOX.

7:20 p.m.: New England at Detroit, NBC.

RODEO

4 p.m.: PBR Bull Riding, U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, at Fairfax, Va. (tape-delay), CBS.

RUGBY

1 p.m.: English Premiership, Saracens vs. Gloucester (tape-delay), NBCSN.

SOCCER

5:25 a.m.: Serie A, Torino vs. Napoli, ESPN2.

7:30 a.m.: Premier League, West Ham United vs. Chelsea, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Mainz, FS1.

10 a.m.: Premier League, Arsenal vs. Everton, NBCSN.

11 a.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht vs. Leipzig, FS1.

Noon: MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, ESPN.

6 p.m.: MLS, Seattle at L.A. Galaxy, FS1.

RADIO

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Green Bay at Washington, WTMJ (620 AM).

3:25 p.m.: Chicago at Arizona, WBBM (780 AM).

7:20 p.m.: New England at Detroit, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:35 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WKTI (94.5 FM).

1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, WSCR (670 AM) and WGN (720 AM).

