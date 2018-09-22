TELEVISION
DRAG RACING
7 a.m.: NHRA, Midwest Nationals, qualifying, at Madison, Ill. (tape-delay), FS1.
1 p.m.: NHRA, Midwest Nationals, final, at Madison, Ill., FS1.
EQUESTRIAN
11 a.m.: FEI World Equestrian Games, Jumping Individual Medals, at Mill Spring, N.C., NBC.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters, final round, at Vilamoura, Portugal, TGC.
11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round, at Atlanta, TGC.
12:30 p.m.: Web.com Tour, Tour Championship, final round, at Atlantic Beach, Fla., TGC; PGA Tour, Tour Championship, final round, at Atlanta, NBC.
3 p.m.: Champions Tour, Sanford International, final round, at Sioux Falls, S.D., TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, TBS.
12:35 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWis.
1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, MLB Network or Channel 7.
3 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona, TBS.
6 p.m.: Boston at Cleveland, ESPN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Buffalo at Minnesota, CBS; Green Bay at Washington, FOX.
3 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, CBS.
3:25 p.m.: Chicago at Arizona, FOX.
7:20 p.m.: New England at Detroit, NBC.
RODEO
4 p.m.: PBR Bull Riding, U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, at Fairfax, Va. (tape-delay), CBS.
RUGBY
1 p.m.: English Premiership, Saracens vs. Gloucester (tape-delay), NBCSN.
SOCCER
5:25 a.m.: Serie A, Torino vs. Napoli, ESPN2.
7:30 a.m.: Premier League, West Ham United vs. Chelsea, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Mainz, FS1.
10 a.m.: Premier League, Arsenal vs. Everton, NBCSN.
11 a.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht vs. Leipzig, FS1.
Noon: MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, ESPN.
6 p.m.: MLS, Seattle at L.A. Galaxy, FS1.
RADIO
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Green Bay at Washington, WTMJ (620 AM).
3:25 p.m.: Chicago at Arizona, WBBM (780 AM).
7:20 p.m.: New England at Detroit, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:35 p.m.: Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, WKTI (94.5 FM).
1 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, WSCR (670 AM) and WGN (720 AM).
