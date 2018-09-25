Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: Indiana at Ohio State, BTN.

8 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN.

GOLF 3 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, semifinal matches, at Charlotte, N.C., FS1.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis and ESPN.

7 p.m.: Houston at Toronto, MLB Network.

9 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, ESPN.

SOCCER

11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Bayer Leverkusen, FS2.

11:55 a.m.: Serie A, Udinese vs. Lazio, ESPNews.

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Nurnberg, FS2.

7 p.m.: U.S. Open Cup, Final, Philadelphia at Houston, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM); Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments