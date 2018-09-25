TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: Indiana at Ohio State, BTN.
8 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN.
GOLF 3 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, semifinal matches, at Charlotte, N.C., FS1.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis and ESPN.
7 p.m.: Houston at Toronto, MLB Network.
9 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, ESPN.
SOCCER
11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Bayer Leverkusen, FS2.
11:55 a.m.: Serie A, Udinese vs. Lazio, ESPNews.
1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Nurnberg, FS2.
7 p.m.: U.S. Open Cup, Final, Philadelphia at Houston, ESPN2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM).
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM); Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.