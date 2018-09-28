TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.: Formula One, VTB Russian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Sochi, Russia, ESPN2.
11 a.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 200, qualifying, at Concord, N.C., CNBC.
2 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 200, at Concord, N.C., NBCSN.
BASKETBALL 11:30 a.m.: FIBA, Women’s World Cup, semifinal, at Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, ESPNU.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Syracuse at Clemson, ABC; Indiana at Rutgers, BTN; Army at Buffalo, CBSSN; Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, at Arlington, Texas, ESPN; West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPN2; Temple at Boston College, ESPNU; Cent. Michigan at Michigan St., FS1; Oklahoma St. at Kansas, FSN; Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama, SEC.
2:30 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma, ABC; Purdue at Nebraska, BTN; Tennessee at Georgia, CBS; Cincinnati at UConn, CBSSN; Florida St. at Louisville, ESPN2; Pittsburgh at UCF, ESPNU; Texas at Kansas St., FS1.
3 p.m.: Nevada at Air Force, ESPNEWS; Southern Miss. at Auburn, SEC.
3:30 p.m.: Michigan at Northwestern, FOX.
5 p.m.: Florida at Mississippi St., ESPN.
6 p.m.: Boise St. at Wyoming, CBSSN; Virginia Tech at Duke, ESPN2; Iowa St. at TCU, ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: Ohio St. at Penn St., ABC; Stanford at Notre Dame, NBC; South Carolina at Kentucky, SEC.
7:30 p.m.: BYU at Washington, FOX.
8:15 p.m.: Mississippi at LSU, ESPN.
9:30 p.m.: Southern Cal at Arizona, ESPN2; Toledo at Fresno St., ESPNU; Oregon at California, FS1.
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Alcorn St. at Southern (tape-delay), ESPNU.
GOLF
4 a.m.: PGA of America/European Tour, Ryder Cup, Day 2 (foursomes, four-ball matches), at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, NBC.
4 p.m.: Champions Tour, PURE Insurance Championship, second round, at Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC.
HORSE RACING
6 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Awesome Again Stakes, Chanderlier Stakes and Rodeo Drive Stakes, at Arcadia, Calif.; Jockey Club Gold Cup, at Elmont, N.Y., NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, FOX.
3 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, FS1.
9 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Angels (joined in progress), MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7:30 p.m.: Preseason, Minnesota at Golden State, NBATV.
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: Premier League, West Ham vs. Manchester United, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Leipzig, FS1; Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Mainz, FS2.
9 a.m.: Premier League, Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham, CNBC; Premier League, Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN.
11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS2; Premier League, Chelsea vs. Liverpool, NBCSN.
9 p.m.: Liga MX, Monterrey vs. Tijuana, FS2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
6 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM).
