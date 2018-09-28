Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.: Formula One, VTB Russian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Sochi, Russia, ESPN2.

11 a.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 200, qualifying, at Concord, N.C., CNBC.

2 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Drive for the Cure 200, at Concord, N.C., NBCSN.

BASKETBALL 11:30 a.m.: FIBA, Women’s World Cup, semifinal, at Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, ESPNU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Syracuse at Clemson, ABC; Indiana at Rutgers, BTN; Army at Buffalo, CBSSN; Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, at Arlington, Texas, ESPN; West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPN2; Temple at Boston College, ESPNU; Cent. Michigan at Michigan St., FS1; Oklahoma St. at Kansas, FSN; Louisiana-Lafayette at Alabama, SEC.

2:30 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma, ABC; Purdue at Nebraska, BTN; Tennessee at Georgia, CBS; Cincinnati at UConn, CBSSN; Florida St. at Louisville, ESPN2; Pittsburgh at UCF, ESPNU; Texas at Kansas St., FS1.

3 p.m.: Nevada at Air Force, ESPNEWS; Southern Miss. at Auburn, SEC.

3:30 p.m.: Michigan at Northwestern, FOX.

5 p.m.: Florida at Mississippi St., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Boise St. at Wyoming, CBSSN; Virginia Tech at Duke, ESPN2; Iowa St. at TCU, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Ohio St. at Penn St., ABC; Stanford at Notre Dame, NBC; South Carolina at Kentucky, SEC.

7:30 p.m.: BYU at Washington, FOX.

8:15 p.m.: Mississippi at LSU, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: Southern Cal at Arizona, ESPN2; Toledo at Fresno St., ESPNU; Oregon at California, FS1.

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): Alcorn St. at Southern (tape-delay), ESPNU.

GOLF

4 a.m.: PGA of America/European Tour, Ryder Cup, Day 2 (foursomes, four-ball matches), at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, NBC.

4 p.m.: Champions Tour, PURE Insurance Championship, second round, at Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC.

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Awesome Again Stakes, Chanderlier Stakes and Rodeo Drive Stakes, at Arcadia, Calif.; Jockey Club Gold Cup, at Elmont, N.Y., NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, FOX.

3 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, FS1.

9 p.m.: Oakland at L.A. Angels (joined in progress), MLB Network.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Preseason, Minnesota at Golden State, NBATV.

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: Premier League, West Ham vs. Manchester United, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Leipzig, FS1; Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Mainz, FS2.

9 a.m.: Premier League, Huddersfield Town vs. Tottenham, CNBC; Premier League, Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN.

11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS2; Premier League, Chelsea vs. Liverpool, NBCSN.

9 p.m.: Liga MX, Monterrey vs. Tijuana, FS2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments