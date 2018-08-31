TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Monza, Italy, ESPN2.
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, qualifying, at Darlington, S.C., NBCSN.
1 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles’ Southern 500, qualifying, at Darlington, S.C., NBCSN.
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, at Darlington, S.C., NBC.
6:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, qualifying, at Portland, Ore. (tape delay), NBCSN.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Oregon State at Ohio State, ABC; Kent State at Illinois, BTN; Houston at Rice, CBSSN; Mississippi vs. Texas Tech, at Houston, ESPN; James Madison at N.C. State, ESPNU; Villanova at Temple, ESPNews; FAU at Oklahoma, FOX; Texas vs. Maryland, at Landover, Md., FS1; Southern at TCU, FSWis.
2:30 p.m.: Washington vs. Auburn, at Atlanta, ABC; Appalachian State at Penn State, BTN; West Virginia vs. Tennessee, at Charlotte, N.C., CBS; Washington State at Wyoming, CBSSN; Austin Peay at Georgia, ESPN; Central Michigan at Kentucky, ESPNU.
3 p.m.: North Carolina at California, FOX.
5 p.m.: Boise State at Troy, ESPNews.
6 p.m.: Indiana at FIU, CBSSN; Cincinnati at UCLA, ESPN.
6:30 p.m.: Michigan at Notre Dame, NBC; Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi State, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Louisville vs. Alabama, at Orlando, Fla., ABC; Akron at Nebraska, FOX.
9:30 p.m.: UTSA at Arizona State, FS1.
9:45 p.m.: BYU at Arizona, ESPN.
10 p.m.: Navy at Hawaii, CBSSN.
DRAG RACING
3:30 p.m.: NHRA, U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis, FS1.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, third round, at Aarhus, Denmark, TGC.
Noon: Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, third round, at Beachwood, Ohio, TGC.
1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, second round, at Boston, TGC.
5:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, third round, at Portland, Ore., TGC.
7:30 p.m.: Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, second round, at Calgary, Alberta (tape delay), TGC.
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Glens Falls and Saranac Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
4:30 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challege Series, Spinaway and Woodward Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, FS1.
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, FSWis; Boston at Chicago White Sox, WGN (Channel 9); Tampa Bay at Cleveland, FS1.
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: Premier League, Leicester City vs. Liverpool, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfL Wolfsburg, FS1; Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen, FS2.
9 a.m.: Premier League, Chelsea vs. Bournemouth, NBCSN.
11:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich, FS2.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester City vs. Newcastle United, NBC.
RUGBY
8 p.m.: English Premiership, Exeter vs. Leicester (tape delay), NBCSN.
TENNIS
10 a.m.: U.S. Open, third round, at New York, ESPN2.
6 p.m.: U.S. Open, third round, at New York, ESPN2.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, at Darlington, S.C., WOKY (920 AM).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.: Washington vs. Auburn, at Atlanta, ESPN (540 AM).
7 p.m.: Louisville vs. Alabama, at Orlando, Fla., ESPN (540 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, WSCR (670 AM); Boston at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
