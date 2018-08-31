Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Monza, Italy, ESPN2.

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, qualifying, at Darlington, S.C., NBCSN.

1 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles’ Southern 500, qualifying, at Darlington, S.C., NBCSN.

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, at Darlington, S.C., NBC.

6:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, qualifying, at Portland, Ore. (tape delay), NBCSN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Oregon State at Ohio State, ABC; Kent State at Illinois, BTN; Houston at Rice, CBSSN; Mississippi vs. Texas Tech, at Houston, ESPN; James Madison at N.C. State, ESPNU; Villanova at Temple, ESPNews; FAU at Oklahoma, FOX; Texas vs. Maryland, at Landover, Md., FS1; Southern at TCU, FSWis.

2:30 p.m.: Washington vs. Auburn, at Atlanta, ABC; Appalachian State at Penn State, BTN; West Virginia vs. Tennessee, at Charlotte, N.C., CBS; Washington State at Wyoming, CBSSN; Austin Peay at Georgia, ESPN; Central Michigan at Kentucky, ESPNU.

3 p.m.: North Carolina at California, FOX.

5 p.m.: Boise State at Troy, ESPNews.

6 p.m.: Indiana at FIU, CBSSN; Cincinnati at UCLA, ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: Michigan at Notre Dame, NBC; Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi State, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Louisville vs. Alabama, at Orlando, Fla., ABC; Akron at Nebraska, FOX.

9:30 p.m.: UTSA at Arizona State, FS1.

9:45 p.m.: BYU at Arizona, ESPN.

10 p.m.: Navy at Hawaii, CBSSN.

DRAG RACING

3:30 p.m.: NHRA, U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis, FS1.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, third round, at Aarhus, Denmark, TGC.

Noon: Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, third round, at Beachwood, Ohio, TGC.

1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, second round, at Boston, TGC.

5:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, third round, at Portland, Ore., TGC.

7:30 p.m.: Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, second round, at Calgary, Alberta (tape delay), TGC.

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Glens Falls and Saranac Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

4:30 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup Challege Series, Spinaway and Woodward Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, FS1.

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, FSWis; Boston at Chicago White Sox, WGN (Channel 9); Tampa Bay at Cleveland, FS1.

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: Premier League, Leicester City vs. Liverpool, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfL Wolfsburg, FS1; Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen, FS2.

9 a.m.: Premier League, Chelsea vs. Bournemouth, NBCSN.

11:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich, FS2.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester City vs. Newcastle United, NBC.

RUGBY

8 p.m.: English Premiership, Exeter vs. Leicester (tape delay), NBCSN.

TENNIS

10 a.m.: U.S. Open, third round, at New York, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: U.S. Open, third round, at New York, ESPN2.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, at Darlington, S.C., WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: Washington vs. Auburn, at Atlanta, ESPN (540 AM).

7 p.m.: Louisville vs. Alabama, at Orlando, Fla., ESPN (540 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, WSCR (670 AM); Boston at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

