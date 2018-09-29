TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
ARCHERY
10 p.m.: World Cup Final, at Samsun, Turkey (tape-delay), NBCSN.
AUTO RACING
6:05 a.m.: Formula One, VTB Russian Grand Prix, at Sochi, Russia, ESPN2.
1 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America ROVAL 400, at Concord, N.C., NBC.
BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: FIBA, Women’s World Cup, championship game, at Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, ESPN.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.: p1440 Series, San Jose Open, final rounds, at San Jose, Calif., ABC.
BOXING
6:30 p.m.: Premier Champions, prelims, at Ontario, Calif., FS1.
8 p.m.: Premier Champions, Brandon Figueroa vs. Oscar Escandon, featherweights, at Ontario, Calif., FS1.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Saskatchewan at Montreal, ESPN2.
CYCLING
8 p.m.: UCI Road World Championships, Men’s road race, at Innsbruck, Austria (tape-delay), NBCSN.
GOLF
5 a.m.: PGA of America/European Tour, Ryder Cup, Final day (singles matches), at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, NBC.
4 p.m.: Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, final round, at Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, TBS.
2:10 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, FSWis; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
4 p.m.: Preseason, Miami at San Antonio, NBATV.
6 p.m.: Preseason, New Orleans at Chicago, NBATV.
8:30 p.m.: Preseason, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, at San Diego, ESPN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Buffalo at Green Bay, CBS; Tampa Bay at Chicago, FOX.
3 p.m.: New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, CBS.
7:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, NBC.
RUGBY
1 p.m.: English Premiership, Leicester vs. Sale (tape-delay), NBCSN.
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hamburg vs. St. Pauli, FS1.
7:55 a.m.: Serie A, Chievo vs. Torino, ESPNEWS.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hannover, FS1.
10 a.m.: Premier League, Cardiff City vs. Burnley, NBCSN.
11 a.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg vs. Freiburg, FS2.
Noon: MLS, Atlanta United at N.Y. Red Bulls, ESPN.
4 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, FS1.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM).
2:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Buffalo at Green Bay, WKTI (94.5 FM).
7:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, WOKY (920 AM).
