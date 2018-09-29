Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

ARCHERY

10 p.m.: World Cup Final, at Samsun, Turkey (tape-delay), NBCSN.

AUTO RACING

6:05 a.m.: Formula One, VTB Russian Grand Prix, at Sochi, Russia, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bank of America ROVAL 400, at Concord, N.C., NBC.

BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: FIBA, Women’s World Cup, championship game, at Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, ESPN.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.: p1440 Series, San Jose Open, final rounds, at San Jose, Calif., ABC.

BOXING

6:30 p.m.: Premier Champions, prelims, at Ontario, Calif., FS1.

8 p.m.: Premier Champions, Brandon Figueroa vs. Oscar Escandon, featherweights, at Ontario, Calif., FS1.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Saskatchewan at Montreal, ESPN2.

CYCLING

8 p.m.: UCI Road World Championships, Men’s road race, at Innsbruck, Austria (tape-delay), NBCSN.

GOLF

5 a.m.: PGA of America/European Tour, Ryder Cup, Final day (singles matches), at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, NBC.

4 p.m.: Champions Tour, Pure Insurance Championship, final round, at Pebble Beach, Calif., TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, TBS.

2:10 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, FSWis; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

4 p.m.: Preseason, Miami at San Antonio, NBATV.

6 p.m.: Preseason, New Orleans at Chicago, NBATV.

8:30 p.m.: Preseason, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, at San Diego, ESPN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Buffalo at Green Bay, CBS; Tampa Bay at Chicago, FOX.

3 p.m.: New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, CBS.

7:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, NBC.

RUGBY

1 p.m.: English Premiership, Leicester vs. Sale (tape-delay), NBCSN.

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hamburg vs. St. Pauli, FS1.

7:55 a.m.: Serie A, Chievo vs. Torino, ESPNEWS.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hannover, FS1.

10 a.m.: Premier League, Cardiff City vs. Burnley, NBCSN.

11 a.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg vs. Freiburg, FS2.

Noon: MLS, Atlanta United at N.Y. Red Bulls, ESPN.

4 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, FS1.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM).

2:20 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Buffalo at Green Bay, WKTI (94.5 FM).

7:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, WOKY (920 AM).

0
0
0
0
0

