TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.: AVP Pro Series, Hawaii Invitational, at Waikiki, Hawaii (taped), NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, MLB Network, FSWis.

9:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Arizona, MLB Network.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago (Note: ESPN Deportes simulcast on ESPN2). ESPN.

SOCCER

2 p.m.: Southampton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

9:30 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Arizona, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago, WBBM (780 AM).

