TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Minor League, Triple-A Championship, Memphis, Tenn. vs. Durham, N.C., at Columbus, Ohio, NBCSN.
EQUESTRIAN
5 p.m.: FEI World Equestrian Games, Vaulting Individual Male Compulsory Competition, at Mill Spring, N.C., NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Boston at New York Yankees, MLB Network.
6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta, ESPN.
6:40 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis.
9 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Arizona (joined in progress), MLB Network.
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.: UEFA Champions League, Group stage, Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven, TNT.
2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, Group stage, Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain, TNT.
8 p.m.: NWSL, semifinal, Chicago vs. North Carolina, at Portland, Ore., ESPNEWS.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WGN (720 AM).
6:40 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
9 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Arizona, WSCR (670 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.