TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Minor League, Triple-A Championship, Memphis, Tenn. vs. Durham, N.C., at Columbus, Ohio, NBCSN.

EQUESTRIAN

5 p.m.: FEI World Equestrian Games, Vaulting Individual Male Compulsory Competition, at Mill Spring, N.C., NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Boston at New York Yankees, MLB Network.

6:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Atlanta, ESPN.

6:40 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis.

9 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Arizona (joined in progress), MLB Network.

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.: UEFA Champions League, Group stage, Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven, TNT.

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, Group stage, Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain, TNT.

8 p.m.: NWSL, semifinal, Chicago vs. North Carolina, at Portland, Ore., ESPNEWS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, WGN (720 AM).

6:40 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

9 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Arizona, WSCR (670 AM).

