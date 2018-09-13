Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, World of Westgate 200, qualifying, at Las Vegas, FS1.

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, South Point 400, qualifying, at Las Vegas, NBCSN.

8 p.m.: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, World of Westgate 200, at Las Vegas, FS1.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Jose Ramirez vs. Antonio Orozco, for Ramirez’s WBC junior welterweight title, at Fresno, Calif., ESPN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Georgia St. at Memphis, ESPN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: Notre Dame at Michigan, BTN.

CYCLING

10 p.m.: Vuelta a Espana, Stage 19, from Lleida to Andorra, Spain (tape delay), NBCSN.

DRAG RACING

6 p.m.: NHRA, Dodge Nationals, qualifying, at Mohnton, Pa. (tape delay), FS1.

EQUESTRIAN

8 p.m.: FEI World Equestrian Games, Dressage, at Mill Spring, N.C. (tape delay), NBCSN.

GOLF

4 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, second round, at Evian-les-Bains, France, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, second round, at Evian-les-Bains, France, TGC.

11:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, KLM Open, second round, at Spijk, Netherlands, TGC.

2 p.m.: Champions Tour, The Ally Challenge, first round, at Grand Blanc, Mich., TGC.

5 p.m.: Web.com Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, second round, at Boise, Idaho, TGC.

9 p.m.: Asian Tour, Shinhan Donghae Open, third round, at Inchon, South Korea, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

6:30 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSWis.

ROWING

9 p.m.: FISA World Championships, at Plovdiv, Bulgaria (tape delay), NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Dortmund vs. Eintracht, FS1.

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Marquette at Wauwatosa East, WAUK (540 AM); Oak Creek at Franklin, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6:05 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, WGN (720 AM).

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Park at Horlick, www.gatewaysportsweb.org

