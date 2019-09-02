{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

GOLF

7:30 p.m.: World Long Drive Tour Golf: Men's Round of 16, Women's Quarterfinals, and Masters Championship, Thackerville, Okla., TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Boston OR NY Mets at Washington, MLB Network.

6:40 p.m.: Houston at Milwaukee, FSWis.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

7 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal. St. Paul, Minn., ESPN.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

6 p.m.: U.S. Open: Men's and Women's Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Washington at New York, NBA TV.

9 p.m.: Seattle at Phoenix, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, WGN (720 AM).

6:40 p.m.: Houston at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:05 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

