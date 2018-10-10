Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at TCU, ESPN; Georgia Southern at Texas St., ESPNU.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: High school, Archer (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.), at Loganville, Ga., ESPN2.

GOLF

12:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship, first round, at Incheon, South Korea (tape-delay), TGC.

9:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, CIMB Classic, second round, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, TGC.

3:30 a.m. (Friday): European PGA Tour, British Masters, second round, at Surrey, England, TGC.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, FOX and NFL Network.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

9 p.m.: Preseason, Utah at Sacramento, NBATV.

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League, Russia vs. Sweden, at Kaliningrad Oblast, Russia, ESPNEWS.

6:30 p.m.: Men, International friendly, United States vs. Colombia, at Tampa, Fla., FS1; 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, Group Stage, Group B: Cubs vs. Jamaica, at Edinburg, Texas, FS2.

9 p.m.: 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, Group Stage, Group B: Costa Rica vs. Canada, at Edinburg, Texas, FS1.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota, WGN.

RADIO

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM).

