TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at TCU, ESPN; Georgia Southern at Texas St., ESPNU.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: High school, Archer (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.), at Loganville, Ga., ESPN2.
GOLF
12:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship, first round, at Incheon, South Korea (tape-delay), TGC.
9:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, CIMB Classic, second round, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, TGC.
3:30 a.m. (Friday): European PGA Tour, British Masters, second round, at Surrey, England, TGC.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, FOX and NFL Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
9 p.m.: Preseason, Utah at Sacramento, NBATV.
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League, Russia vs. Sweden, at Kaliningrad Oblast, Russia, ESPNEWS.
6:30 p.m.: Men, International friendly, United States vs. Colombia, at Tampa, Fla., FS1; 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, Group Stage, Group B: Cubs vs. Jamaica, at Edinburg, Texas, FS2.
9 p.m.: 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, Group Stage, Group B: Costa Rica vs. Canada, at Edinburg, Texas, FS1.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota, WGN.
RADIO
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota, WGN (720 AM).
