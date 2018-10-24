Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Ball State at Ohio, CBSSN; Toledo at W. Michigan, ESPN2; Baylor at West Virginia, FS1.

6:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, ESPN; Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern ESPNU.

GOLF

1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, first round, at Jackson, Miss, TGC.

5 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, first round, at Taoyuan, Taiwan (tape delay), TGC.

9 p.m.: PGA Tour & WGC, HSBC Champions, second round, at Shanghai, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Boston at Oklahoma City, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: Denver at Los Angeles Lakers, TNT.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Miami at Houston, FOX & NFL Network.

WRESTLING

5 p.m.: UWW World Championships, Day 5, Women’s finals, at Budapest, Hungary (tape delay), NBCSN.

RADIO

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: New York Rangers at Chicago, WGN (720 AM)

