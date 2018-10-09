Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

GOLF

9:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, CIMB Classic, first round, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, TGC.

3:30 a.m. (Thursday): European PGA Tour, British Masters, first round, at Surrey, England, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason, Indiana at Chicago, ESPN.

9:35 p.m.: Preseason, Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers, at Las Vegas, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Vegas at Washington, NBCSN.

SOCCER

4 p.m.: 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, Group Stage, Group A: Panama vs. Mexico, at Cary, N.C., FS2.

6:30 p.m.: 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, Group Stage, Group A: United States vs. Trinidad & Tobago, at Cary, N.C., FS1.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason, Indiana at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

