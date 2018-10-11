Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Fr8Auctions 250, qualifying, at Talladega, Ala., FS2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: USF at Tulsa, ESPN.

8 p.m.: Air Force at San Diego State, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: Arizona at Utah, ESPN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: Michigan State at Maryland, BTN.

8 p.m.: Northwestern at Wisconsin, BTN.

DRAG RACING

4:30 p.m.: NHRA, Carolina Nationals, qualifying, at Concord, N.C., FS1.

GOLF

11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship, second round, at Incheon, South Korea (tape delay), TGC.

2 p.m.: Champions Tour, SAS Championship, first round, at Cary, N.C., TGC.

10 p.m.: PGA Tour, CIMB Classic, third round, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Good Counsel (Md.) at St. John’s College H.S. (Washington), ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: St. John Bosco at Mater Dei, Santa Ana., Calif., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: NL Championship Series, Game 1, L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason, Houston at Memphis, NBA TV.

7:30 p.m.: Preseason, Minnesota at Milwaukee, FSWis.

9:30 p.m.: Preseason, L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State, at San Jose, Calif., ESPN2.

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League, Croatia vs. England, at Rijeka, Croatia, ESPN2.

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Sussex Hamilton at Germantown, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: NL Championship Series, Game 1, L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason, Denver at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

7:30 p.m.: Preseason, Minnesota at Milwaukee, WKTI (94.5 FM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Horlick Field, www.gatewaysportsweb.org; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, www.facebook.com/wgtdfm

