TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Utica at Toronto, NHL Network.

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, 1000Bulbs.com 500, at Talladega, Ala., NBC.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Noon: Michigan State at Ohio State, ESPN2; Pittsburgh at N.C. State, FSWis.

DRAG RACING

1 p.m.: NHRA, Carolina Nationals, finals, at Concord, N.C., FS1.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, British Masters, final round, at Surrey, England, TGC.

11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship, final round, at Incheon, South Korea (tape delay), TGC.

2 p.m.: Champions Tour, SAS Championship, final round, at Cary, N.C., TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: AL Championship Series, Game 2, Houston at Boston, TBS.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Chicago at Miami, FOX; Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, CBS.

3:25 p.m.: Jacksonville at Dallas, CBS.

7:20 p.m.: Kansas City at New England, NBC.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Carolina at Winnipeg, NHL Network

RUGBY

Midnight (Monday): European Champions Cup, Glasgow vs. Saracens (tape delay), NBCSN.

SOCCER

10:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations League, Turkey vs. Russia, at Sochi, Russia, ESPNews.

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League, Italy vs. Poland, at Chorzow, Poland, ESPN.

2 p.m.: College women, Rutgers at Penn State, BTN.

4 p.m.: 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, first semifinal, Panama vs. Canada, at Frisco, Texas, FS1.

7 p.m.: 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, second semifinal, United States vs. Jamaica, at Frisco, Texas, FS1.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Chicago at Miami, WBBM (780 AM).

7:20 p.m.: Kansas City at New England, WOKY (920 AM).

