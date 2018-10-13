TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
3 p.m.: Utica at Toronto, NHL Network.
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, 1000Bulbs.com 500, at Talladega, Ala., NBC.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Noon: Michigan State at Ohio State, ESPN2; Pittsburgh at N.C. State, FSWis.
DRAG RACING
1 p.m.: NHRA, Carolina Nationals, finals, at Concord, N.C., FS1.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, British Masters, final round, at Surrey, England, TGC.
11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship, final round, at Incheon, South Korea (tape delay), TGC.
2 p.m.: Champions Tour, SAS Championship, final round, at Cary, N.C., TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: AL Championship Series, Game 2, Houston at Boston, TBS.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Chicago at Miami, FOX; Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, CBS.
3:25 p.m.: Jacksonville at Dallas, CBS.
7:20 p.m.: Kansas City at New England, NBC.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Carolina at Winnipeg, NHL Network
RUGBY
Midnight (Monday): European Champions Cup, Glasgow vs. Saracens (tape delay), NBCSN.
SOCCER
10:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations League, Turkey vs. Russia, at Sochi, Russia, ESPNews.
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League, Italy vs. Poland, at Chorzow, Poland, ESPN.
2 p.m.: College women, Rutgers at Penn State, BTN.
4 p.m.: 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, first semifinal, Panama vs. Canada, at Frisco, Texas, FS1.
7 p.m.: 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, second semifinal, United States vs. Jamaica, at Frisco, Texas, FS1.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, WOKY (920 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Chicago at Miami, WBBM (780 AM).
7:20 p.m.: Kansas City at New England, WOKY (920 AM).
