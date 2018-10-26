Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Texas Roadhouse 200, qualifying, at Martinsville, Tenn., FS1.

Noon: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Texas Roadhouse 200, at Martinsville, Tenn., FS1.

12:55 p.m.: Formula One, Mexican Grand Prix, qualifying, at Mexico City, ESPNEWS.

3 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, First Data 500, qualifying, at Ridgeway, Va., NBCSN.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Daniel Jacobs, for the vacant IBF middleweight title; Alberto Machado vs. Yuandale Evans, for Machado’s WBA super featherweight title; Heather Hardy vs. Shelly Vincent, for vacant WBO women’s featherweight title, at New York, HBO.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Clemson at Florida St., ABC; Bethune-Cookman at Nebraska, BTN; Army at E. Michigan, CBSSN; Purdue at Michigan St., ESPN; Texas Tech at Iowa St., ESPN2; UMass at UConn, ESPNU; Wisconsin at Northwestern, FOX.

2 p.m.: TCU at Kansas, FS1.

2:30 p.m.: Arizona St. at Southern Cal, ABC; USF at Houston, ESPN2; Illinois at Maryland, BTN; Florida vs. Georgia, at Jacksonville, Fla., CBS; Cincinnati at SMU, CBSSN; Iowa at Penn St., ESPN; N. Illinois at BYU, ESPNU; Kansas St. at Oklahoma, FOX.

5:30 p.m.: Washington at California, FS1.

6 p.m.: Boise St. at Air Force, CBSSN; Texas A&M at Mississippi St., ESPN; NC State at Syracuse, ESPN2; Tulane at Tulsa, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma St., ABC; Navy vs. Notre Dame, at San Diego, CBS.

9:30 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona, ESPN; Hawaii at Fresno St., ESPN2; San Diego St. at Nevada, ESPNU.

DRAG RACING

4 p.m.: NHRA, Toyota Nationals, qualifying, at Las Vegas, FS2.

FIGURE SKATING

2 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix, Skate America, at Everett, Wash. (taped), NBC.

GOLF

1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, at Jackson, Miss., TGC.

4:30 p.m.: Champions Tour, Invesco QQQ Championship, second round, at Thousand Oaks, Calif., TGC.

7 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship, third round, at Taoyuan, Taiwan (tape delay), TGC.

10 p.m.: PGA Tour & WGC, HSBC Champions, final round, at Shanghai, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MLB World Series, Game 4, Boston at L.A. Dodgers, FOX.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Moncton, New Brunswick, FS2.

9 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith, at Moncton, New Brunswick, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Orlando at Milwaukee, FSWis.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago at St. Louis, WGN.

SOCCER

8:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Mainz vs. Bayern Munich, FS2.

9 a.m.: Premier League, Liverpool vs. Cardiff City, NBCSN.

11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Stuttgart, FS2.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Leicester City vs. West Ham, NBC.

9 p.m.: Liga MX, Tijuana vs. Pumas, FS2.

WRESTLING

8:30 p.m.: UWW World Championships, Day 7, Greco-Roman finals, at Budapest, Hungary (tape delay), NBCSN.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Manitoba at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Dodgers, ESPN (540 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Atlanta, WSCR (670 AM).

7:30 p.m.: Orlando at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago at St. Louis, WGN (720 AM).

