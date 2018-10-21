TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Orlando at Boston, NBATV.
9:30 p.m.: San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, NBATV.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:15 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, ESPN
SOCCER
2 p.m.: Premier League, Arsenal vs. Leicester City, NBCSN.
RADIO
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, WAUK (540 AM)
