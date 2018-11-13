TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Michigan at Villanova, FS1.
6:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Nebraska, BTN.
7:30 p.m.: Marquette at Indiana, FS1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: Buffalo at Ohio, ESPN2.
7 p.m.: Miami (OH) at Northern Illinois, ESPNU.
GOLF
7 p.m.: PGA Tour, Emirates Australian Open, first round, at The Lake GC, Sydney, TGC.
2 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour, DP World Championship, first round, at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 a.m.: Japan All-Star Tour Series, MLB Network.
5 p.m.: Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards, MLB Network.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Memphis at Milwaukee, FSWis; New Orleans at Minnesota, ESPN.
9:30 p.m.: Portland at LA Lakers, ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago, NBCSN.
9:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Vegas, NBCSN.
SOCCER
11 a.m.: U-17 Women’s World Cup, USA vs Cameroon, FS2.
2 p.m.: U-17 Women’s World Cup, North Korea vs Germany, FS2.
4 p.m.: U-17 Women’s World Cup, Canada vs Colombia, FS2.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Iowa, WOKY (920 AM).
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Marquette at Indiana, ESPN (94.5 AM and 540 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Boston, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Memphis at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).
