Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Michigan at Villanova, FS1.

6:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Nebraska, BTN.

7:30 p.m.: Marquette at Indiana, FS1.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Buffalo at Ohio, ESPN2.

7 p.m.: Miami (OH) at Northern Illinois, ESPNU.

GOLF

7 p.m.: PGA Tour, Emirates Australian Open, first round, at The Lake GC, Sydney, TGC.

2 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour, DP World Championship, first round, at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 a.m.: Japan All-Star Tour Series, MLB Network.

5 p.m.: Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards, MLB Network.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Memphis at Milwaukee, FSWis; New Orleans at Minnesota, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: Portland at LA Lakers, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago, NBCSN.

9:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Vegas, NBCSN.

SOCCER

11 a.m.: U-17 Women’s World Cup, USA vs Cameroon, FS2.

2 p.m.: U-17 Women’s World Cup, North Korea vs Germany, FS2.

4 p.m.: U-17 Women’s World Cup, Canada vs Colombia, FS2.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Iowa, WOKY (920 AM).

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Marquette at Indiana, ESPN (94.5 AM and 540 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Boston, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: Memphis at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments